JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating threats of a Walmart shooting that appear to have originated in the Johnstown area.

In a Facebook post posted late Thursday night, the Richland Township Police Department said they’re investigating claims about social media posts that talk about a possible shooting at Walmart this weekend.

Police say they interviewed the person who posted these claims and found that the individual was forwarding a post that seems to have originated around the Richland Township, Cambria County area.

In the post, police say it’s not specified which Walmart or where.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the Cambria County Non-Emergency number at 814-472-2100.

