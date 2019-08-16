DUQUESNE (KDKA) – SWAT teams surrounded a house in Duquesne Thursday night after shots were fired.

In a Facebook post, City of Duquesne Police say they were responding to reports of shots fired on Cochran Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

When police arrived on scene, they say they saw a man running on South Seventh Street with a gun in his hand.

Duquesne Police say the officers immediately recognized the man as an 18-year-old previously arrested in June for carrying a stolen firearm.

“Police had a prior history with this gentlemen,” City of Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy said.

“We arrested him several months ago with a firearm, and again tonight they viewed him with what they believed to be a firearm.”

Police chased the man and saw him run into a house on South Seventh Street they say is notorious for violence. Two people had already been arrested from the same house on felony assault charges, police say.

The two responding officers set a perimeter on the house, waiting for back-up units to get there.

Once those backup units arrived, police say they decided it was best to hold the perimeter and call in a SWAT team.

The SWAT team arrived and determined the suspect was no longer in the home. Duquesne Police believe he may have slipped out a window before back-up units arrived.

Police are working to obtain an arrest warrant for the man.