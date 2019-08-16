



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge denied the defense’s request to allow the suspect facing federal terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to bomb a Pittsburgh church to return home to his family.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller was at the courthouse Friday when the judge denied the defense’s request to allow Mustafa Alowemer to return home to his family until his alleged terror plot trial.

He will remain in federal custody.

The 21-year-old from Syria was in federal court for a detention hearing on Friday. His status hearing was also Friday.

Alowemer is accused of planning to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center on the North Side.

Investigators said an undercover agent reported that Alowemer told him he was going to set off a backpack full of explosives on the side of the church.

Alowemer was arraigned on federal terrorism charges last month.

He pleaded not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

The friends, family and supporters of Alowemer were not happy after Friday’s detention hearing.

A handful of them tried to knock video cameras down and threw punches.

Their behavior aside, Alowemer sat in silence during his detention hearing and only smiled once when — his mother took the stand in his defense.

The government argued three points Friday: Alowemer is a flight risk and likely going to try to leave the country; he is a danger to others and wants to carry out violence on certain groups of people; he is on suicide watch and interested in dying for his religion.

Alowemer’s defense attorney argued that he should be allowed to go home and stay with his family.

He argued that his client would never have carried out an attack on his own, but instead was coached and influenced by undercover FBI agents who reached out first to him and acted as experts when it comes to ISIS and bomb-making.

On the stand, Alowemer’s mother said her son is peaceful and non-violent. She also promised to watch over him until trial, even going as far as saying she’ll sleep in the same bed as him.

Ultimately, the judge said she wasn’t aware of him meeting with undercover FBI agents for hours at a time and didn’t know about his alleged support of ISIS.