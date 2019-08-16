Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer was arrested in connection to a hit and run that took place on June 19.
According to police, Officer Brian Martin was driving under the influence along Allegheny Avenue and struck a man riding a bicycle then fled the scene.
Martin allegedly struck the cyclist from behind, sending him onto the pavement where he hit his head. The cyclist was wearing a helmet, but suffered a cut to his leg and was not transported to the hospital.
Two witnesses provided police with the truck’s license plate number.
Martin is being charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless driving and DUI general impairment.
He has been placed on unpaid leave.
