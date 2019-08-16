PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rising Steelers linebacker revealed he completed a surgery Friday for an unknown injury.
According to Steelers beat reporter Joe Rutter, Ola Adeniyi posted pictures of himself post-surgery on Twitter, but quickly deleted the post.
“Ola giveth information on social media. Ola then taketh away. But bottom line is he revealed he underwent surgery Friday before deleting his posts.”
— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 16, 2019
The Steelers have not officially reported the surgery or any injury to the linebacker.
Adeniyi did not practice Thursday in the final training camp session from St. Vincent College this season.
The second year linebacker was not included on injury reports heading into the second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He has an injury history from last year, as Adeniyi only played one game after being placed on the IR before the regular season in 2018.
