PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man and a woman who held up a Burger King in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to calls of an armed robbery at a Burger King at 2900 Brownsville Road in Carrick at approximately 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Police arrived on scene and talked to the manager, who said a man and a woman entered the restaurant early in the morning.

They were both armed with guns, and the manager said they demanded money from the safe.

The employees were forced to the front of the store while the robbery took place.

According to police, the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt, and police are working to catch the suspects.

