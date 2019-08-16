



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While rain is on the radar the next few days, Pittsburgh should get another push of warm, summer weather before it’s time to go back to school.

Another scattered rain chance for the afternoon will exist today.

KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley says while we will see some rain, there’s not a risk for severe weather.

The jet stream remains right on top of us, but we aren’t in a favorable region for severe storms today.

Pittsburgh won’t stay stormless for long, though.

On Saturday, Ron Smiley says there will be at least two weak lines of storms that possibly move through our area.

Highs on Sunday should near 90 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be equally hot with scattered afternoon storm chances.

Best chance for rain over the next week will come on Wednesday as a cold front slides through the area.

