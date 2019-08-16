HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s public charge rule.

The Trump administration put into place a new regulation that expands the definition of public charge.

AG Shapiro and five other attorney generals are challenging the rule, saying it targets low-income legal immigrants, potentially making it more difficult for them to obtain citizenship.

“The Trump Administration’s Public Charge Rule is a blatant attack on low-income immigrants who are here legally, contributing to our society, and standing on their own two feet—the exact people who are welcomed to our nation by the Emma Lazarus poem emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a press release.

In the lawsuit, AG Shapiro will argue that the new public charge rule violates the fifth amendment’s equal protection guarantee, is arbitrary and capricious and is contrary to the law.