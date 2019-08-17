  • KDKA TVOn Air

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) — Bluegrass music fans from around the state will join together for the 12th annual Bluegrass Festival in Somerset.

This event kicked off today at Laurel Hills State Park.

The event will run through the weekend.

It features great music, food vendors, re-enactors, children’s activities and more.

Sunday morning, the festival will feature “The Mountain Laurel 5k.” It begins at 8:30 a.m.

You can register here at http://laurelhillbluegrass.com/

