  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Darryl Drake, Helmet, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear a decal on their helmets this season to honor late wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.

The Steelers unveiled the new decal on Twitter.

The yellow circle features the initials DD.

Drake passed away on Aug. 11, and both past and present Steelers were heartbroken to hear about his death.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Drake was a close friend who had a huge impact on his coaching career.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Steelers/Twitter)

RELATED STORIES:

Comments