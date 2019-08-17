Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear a decal on their helmets this season to honor late wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.
The Steelers unveiled the new decal on Twitter.
We will wear this decal on our helmets this season in honor of Coach Darryl Drake. pic.twitter.com/bj6JZhH0aU
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 17, 2019
The yellow circle features the initials DD.
Drake passed away on Aug. 11, and both past and present Steelers were heartbroken to hear about his death.
Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Drake was a close friend who had a huge impact on his coaching career.
RELATED STORIES:
You must log in to post a comment.