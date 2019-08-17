Comments
Fire Chief: There Was A Lack Of Smoke Detectors At Erie Day Care Center Where 5 Children Died
‘My Babies Are Gone’: Erie Mother Loses 4 Children In Day Care Fire That Claimed 5 Lives
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Hearts are heavy in Erie as four of the five children killed in a house fire were laid to rest.
Funeral services were held this afternoon for the children ranging in age from four to nine-years-old.
RELATED STORIES:
“So rejoice in all your beautiful memories and remember we are all here on borrowed time,” said Jennifer Overton at the service. “God makes promises and he keeps them. He said, in promise, he said and his promise was we’ll see our loved ones again.”
The fire broke out early last Sunday at the home which was also a daycare. According to investigators, there was only one working smoke detector in the house.
A two-year-old boy also died in the fire and his funeral services will be held Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.