HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — One local attorney is making sure kids start the school year off on the right foot.

Frank Walker Law gave 100 backpacks to kids in Homewood this afternoon.

This is the third year the law firm has hosted a backpack drive.

“We always try to give back as much as possible, but sometimes we’re just writing checks for events, but this is a little bit more personal,” Frank Walker said. “You can see the kids, see the families, see the looks on their face when you give them a bag.”

The backpacks were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.