



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An original Kennywood Log Jammer log flume sold on eBay for $11,100.

The auction ended Friday morning, with the winning bid placed just minutes before it closed, according to our media partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Since the auction opened at the beginning of August, the boat received more than 50 bids.

The $11,100 will benefit Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit Florida resort for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

What the auction winner intends to do with the Log Jammer boat? Who knows? But they’ll have a piece of Kennywood with them forever, and the money will benefit an awesome charity.

The winner just has to drive all the way over to West Mifflin to pick it up.