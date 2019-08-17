ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who lost his best friend, a German Shepherd, rescued two new dogs — one with the same name as his old dog.

The Central Pa. Humane Society shared the heartwarming story on Facebook.

They say a man recently goodbye to Baby, his German Shepherd.

He was looking to adopt a German Shepherd named Sarge, but someone had already applied to adopt him, pending a cat test.

Another German Shepherd in need of some attention was also brought into the shelter. Her name was Baby, just like the man’s last dog.

The post says Sarge failed his cat test, so they offered him for adoption. After visiting Baby every day after work, he fell in love with both dogs.

According to the post, he said, “If they get along, I’ll take them both.”