



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer is facing charges in connection to a hit and run that took place in June.

According to police, Officer Brian Martin was driving under the influence along Allegheny Avenue near Ridge Avenue and struck a man riding a bicycle before fleeing the scene on June 19.

“Hitting another human being and taking off is one of the vilest things that we can do to each other,” Bike PGH Advocacy Director Eric Boerer said.

Martin allegedly struck the cyclist from behind, sending him onto the pavement where he hit his head.

The cyclist was wearing a helmet, but he suffered a cut to his leg and was not transported to the hospital. The criminal complaint said the helmet had “severe damage.” It was later found out that the victim had a concussion.

“That’s really disappointing. We’re taught to trust police officers,” biker Guy Russo said along the North Shore.

Two witnesses provided police with the truck’s license plate number.

A Pittsburgh Police Officer is facing charges of DUI and reckless driving after hitting a bicyclist on the North Side and not stopping. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Z4LDv57UN0 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 17, 2019

When police spoke with Martin that night, he told them he had been partying at home. Police noticed he was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and glassy-eyed.

The criminal complaint said city cameras found out he was at Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore for about five hours before the collision.

Video showed he had two shots and eight 20-ounce beers and “stumbled” while going towards his truck.

In the video, a companion tries to stop Martin from getting in the truck but is pushed aside. His truck’s GPS told police he was near Allegheny Avenue when the bicyclist was hit.

“It’s not a whole lot to ask to drive sober. We should really expect that from our officers who are there to protect and serve us,” Boerer said from their Lawrenceville office.

Martin is being charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless driving and DUI general impairment.

KDKA stopped by Officer Martin’s house, but there was no answer.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, he has been placed on unpaid leave. They would not comment on his charges.

Public safety confirms this is the same officer who got put on desk duty last year for his comment on Facebook, where he appeared the celebrate the death of rapper Jimmy Wopo.

