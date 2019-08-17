



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you still have some outdoor activities to cross off your summer bucket list before the school season starts back up, next week will bring warm summer weather.

KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley says if you are south of I-70, you can pretty much just skip these few paragraph and head straight to the part where he talks about a big warm-up that’s on the way arriving on Sunday.

For everyone else? Ron Smiley says we will have a chance for isolated storms as a couple of bursts of energy round a ridge of high pressure located over parts of lower Appalachia stretching into Alabama and Georgia.

A system of thunderstorms is located over north Lake Michigan and will track to our north over the course of this morning into the early afternoon.

This will give us our best shot at rain and storms through the day and at this point you will have a better chance of seeing these potential storms the farther north you live.

The big question is: just how far south do these storms extend?

At this point, Ron Smiley’s favorite high resolution short range model is showing the extent of southward development being minimal. When compared to our current radar data, it looks reasonable.

Ron Smiley says he’s sticking with a 40 percent chance of rain and storms today. The most likely chance for rain will be north of I-80, and chances falling to basically zero from I-70 south.

Okay, if you live south of I-70, welcome back.

Highs today should hit the mid-80s. We hit 82 yesterday so that was slightly lower than the forecasted high of 84.

We should get some hot air in place starting on Sunday, and that means a temperature bump should be expected.

Highs will close in on 90 degrees across the region starting Sunday and continuing into the early week.

A cold front could bring some nasty weather on Wednesday as the ridge breaks down and cools everything off for the back half of the week.

