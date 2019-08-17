



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At PNC Park there was something bigger than baseball happening on the field tonight.

Two Pittsburgh area children struggling with mobility got to take the ride of a lifetime.

Variety The Children’s Charity, teamed up with the Pirates to give the kids new adaptive bikes.

Their very first ride, in front of a cheering crowd at PNC Park.

For two deserving kids and their families who have struggled to help them progress and reach their potential, tonight was a night they couldn’t have dreamed of. Thanks to Variety the Children’s Charity, the future has only just begun.

PNC Park was a field of dreams tonight.

Noah picked out this green riding machine, for Emily, the pink wheels are her first bicycle.

Now imagine Emily’s life, just eight months ago.

“In January she was completely immobile in a body cast on her back and now we’re here,” said Jan Craig, Emily’s Mom.

Emily’s mom says she has been through a lot in her nine years living with a mitochondrial disease not always developing, typically.

“Ultra interestingly developing,” Craig said. “And she is the giggliest, the funniest, little kid ever.”

Helping kids like Emily and Noah bridge the gap between reaching their developmental milestones while just having fun is Variety, the Children’s Charity.

The MYBike programs made these custom adaptive bikes. This is Noah’s second adaptive bike from Variety. The soon to be 10-year-old has a rare genetic disorder and epilepsy.

“Obtaining the bicycle through Variety when he was three, I believe helped him with his physical mobility. Since he’s had the bike he was actually able to walk,” said Amber Ondrey, Noah’s Mom.

Tonight they got to try out their new wheels with the Pirate Parrot, Pirates General Manager Clint Hurdle and of course thousands of cheering, encouraging fans.

A dream come true for the kids and the adults who all made it possible.

“To give all kids the opportunity to develop and become who they are meant to be,” said Charles LaVallee the CEO of Variety The Children’s Charity “We all want that opportunity to grow and have the most fulfilling life we can.”

Emily’s mom says from PNC Park to their neighborhood park to maybe even jumping on trampolines next, the sky is the limit as they continue to grow and thrive with the help of these adaptive bikes.

Variety, the Children’s Charity helps families living below the poverty line and middle-income families without the disposable income to afford the things children with disabilities need. If you or someone you know would like to apply, they can get information here.