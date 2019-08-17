  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of an apartment complex fire on Deraud Street in West Oakland.

According to crews on scene, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

One firefighter has been treated at the scene and another has been transported to a local hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is advising motorists to avoid Fifth Avenue between the Birmingham Bridge inbound and Jumonville Street.

Crews are unsure how many residents were in the building at the time and search is underway.

