PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of an apartment complex fire on Deraud Street in West Oakland.
Please avoid 5th Avenue between the Birmingham Bridge inbound to Jumonville Street.@PghFireFighters are battling a 4- alarm fire at an apartment building. pic.twitter.com/8leUsgmAyF
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 17, 2019
According to crews on scene, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.
One firefighter has been treated at the scene and another has been transported to a local hospital.
Pittsburgh Public Safety is advising motorists to avoid Fifth Avenue between the Birmingham Bridge inbound and Jumonville Street.
Crews are unsure how many residents were in the building at the time and search is underway.
