Comments
WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters were on scene in Whitehall after a house went up in flames.
A house on Country Club and Echo Glen Drive in Whitehall caught on fire Saturday morning.
The fire was mostly contained to the back deck.
Neighbors tell KDKA they heard a loud boom and saw fire on the back deck. They think it’s possible a propane tank exploded.
No one was hurt, and the cause is still unknown at this time.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.