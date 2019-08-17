  • KDKA TVOn Air

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters were on scene in Whitehall after a house went up in flames.

A house on Country Club and Echo Glen Drive in Whitehall caught on fire Saturday morning.

The fire was mostly contained to the back deck.

Neighbors tell KDKA they heard a loud boom and saw fire on the back deck. They think it’s possible a propane tank exploded.

No one was hurt, and the cause is still unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

