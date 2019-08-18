Filed Under:Cedric Benson, Football, Local TV, NFL, Sports


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Texas star Cedric Benson was killed in a motorcycle crash in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, his family confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman. He was 36.

Benson was a four-year starter for the Longhorns from 2001-04, totaling more than 5,000 rushing yards and accounting for 67 total touchdowns during his college career. He was named the Doak Walker award winner and a consensus All-American as a senior.

