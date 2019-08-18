Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a fire tore through an apartment complex in Oakland along De Raud Street, 74 residents were displaced from their homes.
The American Red Cross has partnered with local officials to provide shelter for the affected residents at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The shelter is providing residents with immediate needs including clothing, medications, and food.
So far 20 residents have taken refuge inside the shelter.
Those impacted by the fire or know of someone impacted are being encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
