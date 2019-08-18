Filed Under:Apartment Fire, De Raud Street, Local TV, Oakland, Pittsburgh News


OAKLAND (KDKA) — The apartment building in Oakland along De Raud Street that left nearly 75 without a home and sent two firefighters to the hospital has rekindled.

    • Fifth Avenue between the Birmingham Bridge and Jumonville Street remains closed to traffic.

    Crews are currently on the scene and there’s no word if anyone was inside or what caused the fire to rekindle.

