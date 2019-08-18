Comments
Five-Alarm Fire In Oakland Injures Two Firefighters
Red Cross Operating Shelter At Convention Center For Oakland Fire Residents
OAKLAND (KDKA) — The apartment building in Oakland along De Raud Street that left nearly 75 without a home and sent two firefighters to the hospital has rekindled.
#BreakingNews fire has rekindled at the west #oakland apartment building. Emergency crews @PghFireFighters @PghPolice and Pittsburgh EMTs on the scene #now. More tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PPbHDJlEPz
— Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) August 18, 2019
Fifth Avenue between the Birmingham Bridge and Jumonville Street remains closed to traffic.
Crews are currently on the scene and there’s no word if anyone was inside or what caused the fire to rekindle.
