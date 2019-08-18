Clean Up Efforts Underway In Millvale And Lawrenceville Following Microburst It may have only lasted around five minutes, but a microburst brought down trees and caused extensive damage in Millvale and Lawrenceville.

Pirates Meet Little League World Series Players Prior To Little League ClassicPrior to facing the Cubs tonight in the Little League Classic, the Pirates took the time to meet with some of the LLWS players.