



DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Duquesne led to the seizure of drugs and almost $15,000 in cash.

The City of Duquesne Police Department said on Facebook they were dispatched to North Second Street and North Fifth Street Sunday morning after reports of suspicious activity.

According to police, they saw a 29-year-old man with convictions for drug crimes circling the area.

Waiting in a marked vehicle along Route 837, police caught the man driving 51 mph in a 32 mph zone, so they pulled him over.

After searching the vehicle, they seized 13 bags of marijuana, approximately $15,000 in cash, a scale, baggies and cell phones.

The man was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He’s facing multiple drug-related charges.