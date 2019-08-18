



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After severe storms last night, it’s about to get hot and humid.

The heat and humidity are on the rise today, and they’ll hang around through Tuesday.

KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery says highs today will reach the upper 80s, and even touch 90 in some spots.

The heat index will make it feel even hotter — like the temperatures are in the mid-90s.

On Saturday night, strong storms tore through the Lawrenceville area, causing heavy damage.

Unlike last night, today will be a fairly quiet day on the severe storm front.

Partly sunny skies will prevail but the chance of an isolated strong thunderstorm lingers today and a few showers or storms are possible again Monday afternoon and evening.

The best chance for any storms today will be from Pittsburgh to the north.

A cold front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing rain chances and a break from the heat.

Temperatures will drop back to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

