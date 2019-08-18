



WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — August is here and so is the Little League World Series.

Sunday night, the Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs in Williamsport at BB&T Ballpark, home of the Little League World Series.

Prior to the game, the Pirates met, played catch and of course took selfies with some of the young athletes taking part in the annual Little League World Series.

Along with meeting kids, taking pictures and signing autographs, a few players including pitcher Chris Archer, took the field for a little warmup catch with some of the kids.

“To be a part of these kids’ memories forever is going to be really special for us,” Archer said during his press availability.

No one seemed to have more fun than Pirates’ rookie Cole Tucker as he seemed to pose for just about every picture and sign as many autographs as he could while inside the Little League complex.

Little League Classic. One of the best days ever. pic.twitter.com/W8iQgOeS1U — Cole Tucker (@cotuck) August 18, 2019

The Pirates will take on the Cubs tonight on ESPN. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.