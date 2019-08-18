



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh Police officers were injured while trying to force a large, unruly crowd off the streets in South Side.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to the call between the 1500 and 1700 blocks of East Carson Street just after 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

The large crowd spilled onto the street and stopped traffic in both directions from 10th Street to 18th Street.

The crowd surrounded any vehicles that were in the street.

While one officer was writing a traffic citation in an emergency lane, police say an impatient person drove over the officer’s foot.

Another officer injured his knee while trying to help his colleague.

As the crowd continued to grow, more officers were called in.

To finally push the crowd out of the area, police formed a line stretching from building to building.

Police say the crowd didn’t resist and there were no injuries.

About an hour after the original call, the majority of the crowd had moved out and traffic began to move.

Both injured officers were transported to UPMC Mercy in stable condition.

Two men were arrested in connection to the incident.