Comments
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle accident on Route 19.
According to the Greene County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened around 6:15 Saturday evening.
Paul Tripoli, 58, and Darla Tripoli, 55, were killed in the accident.
The coroner’s office says the motorcyclist lost control of the bike while taking a curve in the road on Route 19 in Franklin Township.
The bike crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
Paul and Darla died nearly an hour later.
You must log in to post a comment.