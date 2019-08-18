



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several counties, including Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette, Armstrong, Jefferson and Clarion, are under a severe thunderstorm warning as severe storms blow through the area.

The NWS has issued several severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.

The first severe thunderstorm warning includes Monessen, Westmoreland County and California and Donora, Washington County. That thunderstorm is in effect until 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Monessen PA, California PA, Donora PA until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Ws6ZY1VMPO — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 18, 2019

As storms continued to move through the area, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County and New Bethlehem and Hawthorn, Washington Counties were issued a warning that’s in effect until 3 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Punxsutawney PA, New Bethlehem PA, Hawthorn PA until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RzNPxShUSf — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 18, 2019

Monessen and Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County were issued a severe thunderstorm warning in an area that also included Connellsville, Fayette County. That warning is in effect until 3 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Monessen PA, Connellsville PA, Mount Pleasant PA until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/987e0H6GD0 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 18, 2019

The most recent severe thunderstorm warning, in effect until 3:15 p.m., was issued in Murrysville and Jeannette, Westmoreland County

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Murrysville PA, Jeannette PA, Level Green PA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/36juDtMWYt — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 18, 2019

Parts of Indiana and Westmoreland County are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. That warning affects Punxsutawney, Rossiter and Big Run.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Punxsutawney PA, Rossiter PA, Big Run PA until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/BTOujtk6X5 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 18, 2019

In Indiana County, Blairsville, Black Lick are affected.