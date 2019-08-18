Filed Under:Forecast, Local TV, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several counties, including Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette, Armstrong, Jefferson and Clarion, are under a severe thunderstorm warning as severe storms blow through the area.

The NWS has issued several severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.

The first severe thunderstorm warning includes Monessen, Westmoreland County and California and Donora, Washington County. That thunderstorm is in effect until 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

As storms continued to move through the area, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County and New Bethlehem and Hawthorn, Washington Counties were issued a warning that’s in effect until 3 p.m.

Monessen and Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County were issued a severe thunderstorm warning in an area that also included Connellsville, Fayette County. That warning is in effect until 3 p.m.

The most recent severe thunderstorm warning, in effect until 3:15 p.m., was issued in Murrysville and Jeannette, Westmoreland County

Parts of Indiana and Westmoreland County are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. That warning affects Punxsutawney, Rossiter and Big Run.

In Indiana County, Blairsville, Black Lick are affected.

