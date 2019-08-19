GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Grove City Medical Center is joining Allegheny Health Network after the signing of an affiliation agreement.

The agreement is pending government approval, but it is expected to help Grove City Medical Center that has been experiencing financial troubles in recent years.

“Today is a great day for Grove City and Mercer County, and an important milestone for Grove City Medical Center as we embark upon the next chapter in our organization’s long history of service to this community,” said Timothy R. Bonner, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors. “After months of discussion and careful deliberation, we are extremely excited to affiliate with an exceptional organization that shares our charitable mission, vision and values. AHN and Highmark Health are committed to getting health care right, and we look forward to being part of the incredible work they are doing to provide the people of our region with the high-quality, high-value health services that they deserve.”

This will mark the ninth owned hospital by AHN.

As part of the agreement, AHN and Grove City Medical Center will fund a new, independent “Grove City Health Care Foundation” with an endowment of up to $30 million to be spent on local health and wellness initiatives. Along with the foundation, AHN is investing an additional $40 million over the next 10 years to further the clinical programs, technical capabilities, and infrastructure at Grove City Medical Center.

AHN plans to enhance the clinical services available at Grove City Medical Center, along with telehealth services at both the main campus and satellite facilities.

“In Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, we have chosen partners who are on the leading-edge of health care’s transformation to a value-driven model of care that places the best interests of patients and communities at the center of the equation,” said Robert Jackson, CEO of Grove City Medical Center. “This affiliation is wonderful news for our many patients, families and local employers who rely on the health services that Grove City provides in this community. Our future has never been brighter than it is today.”

Grove City Medical Center is the first hospital to enter into a full affiliation with AHN since 2013.