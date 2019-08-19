



NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — A local animal rescue is begging for the public’s help after a dog was found dead, tied to a railroad post in Westmoreland County.

All But Furgotten Humane Rescue says the boxer’s remains were found along Turner Valley Road by the Norwin Soccer Fields.

The young male dog was fawn-colored. He had a muzzle on and had what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officials with the rescue says a necropsy will be done on the dog to determine when and how he died.

The rescue is asking anyone with information on the dog to reach out to them. Their number is: 724-382-7178.

On Facebook, they say: “We are pleading for ANY information. Cowardly humans have failed you. We beg the public for help…we are angry…we cant sleep and we need your help.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT…

The rescue has posted a photo of the dog to their Facebook page. If you think you might have more information on the case, and would like to view the image, click here.

The rescue says they’ll be offering a reward, and any information will be kept confidential.