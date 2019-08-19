Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Ohio River, Shooting Suspect, West Virginia, Wheeling


WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man.

On Twitter, the Wheeling Police Department said they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. along Delaware Street on Wheeling Island.

Joseph Harrison, 25, was shot multiple times and eventually died from his injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a man possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a black shirt.

He was spotted running towards the Ohio River, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

