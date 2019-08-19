WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man.
On Twitter, the Wheeling Police Department said they’re investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. along Delaware Street on Wheeling Island.
9:30 p.m. shooting Update:
The victim in this afternoons Wheeling Island shooting has died. Joseph Edward Harrison, 25 of Cleveland was shot multiple times on Delaware St. around 4:15 p.m. WPD is still actively investigating this homicide & will release more info when available
— Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) August 20, 2019
Joseph Harrison, 25, was shot multiple times and eventually died from his injuries.
Police describe the suspect as a man possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a black shirt.
He was spotted running towards the Ohio River, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
