WEXFORD (KDKA) — Robert Keller was sentenced to two-to-five years in prison following an overdose death of Clay Richwalls in September 2016.
Keller pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office agreed to withdraw a drug delivery resulting in death charge.
In September of 2016, McCandless Police was called to a home on Meinert Road in Wexford and when they arrived they found Richwalls deceased from an apparent overdose.
An investigation revealed Richwalls had overdosed on heroin and he had been texting with Keller about delivering heroin to him while Richwalls was on house arrest due to DUI charges.
The Allegheny County Coroner confirmed Richwalls had died from an overdose.
