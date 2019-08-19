PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers have made arrests following reports that two males were spray painting the Iron City Brewing Company Building on August 17.

When police arrived on scene they found two males facing the wall with a spray paint can at the foot of one of the suspects along with a gallon bucket of light blue paint, a paint roller and a bag full of spray paint cans next to a tag on the wall.

The suspects claimed they had found the paint when officers asked.

Upon searching the scene, they found a third male hiding in the bushes. He claimed he was sleeping, but also had blue paint on his hands along with a metal edging tool on his person. He was also detained.

Luke Montes, 29-years old of Providence, RI; Jesse Keating, 29-years-old of Hardwick, NJ; and Kevin Mullane, 25-years-old of Philadelphia are all facing charges of criminal mischief and possessing instruments of crime.

The owner of the building has expressed interest in pressing charges.