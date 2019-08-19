



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When a man reportedly had a medical episode while driving through Oakland, people on scene helped bring his car to a stop as he rolled through an intersection.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to reports of a man who was possibly in distress while driving in Oakland just before 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Both police and EMS arrived on scene and found the driver who was reportedly having a medical episode.

Police say witnesses told them they were able to bring the car to a rest on the sidewalk because it was moving through the intersection at such a slow pace.

The vehicle didn’t hit anything or anyone and the driver was transported to the hospital.