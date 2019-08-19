Comments
GLENSHAW, Pa. (KDKA)– A winning Match 6 Lottery Ticket, worth $2 Million, was sold right here in Allegheny County.
The Giant Eagle in Glenshaw sold a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket on Friday, August 16.
The winner numbers were: 01-19-32-35-40-46.
The Giant Eagle, located at 1671 Bulter Plank Road, earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Once the lottery ticket is validated, and the $2 Million is claimed, a winner will be identified.
