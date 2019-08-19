  • KDKA TVOn Air

Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A landslide caused a retaining wall to overturn and part of Nadine Road between Allegheny River Boulevard and Lincoln Road in Penn Hills to collapse in July and it has been closed to traffic since.

The repairs are set to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20 at 7:00 a.m. and are expected to last around two months.

Repairs include removal of the overturned wall, excavation, construction of a new wall and road repairs.

Traffic will continue to be detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard, Sandy Creek Road, Verona Road, and Lincoln Road.

