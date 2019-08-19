ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says the search continues for the body of a man who died when a boat he was on capsized in Lake Erie.

The department said Monday that four people were on the boat when it began taking on water and capsized shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Conneaut in northeast Ohio’s Ashtabula County. Department officials say someone on a commercial fishing vessel rescued the other three boaters.

The department identified the man who died as 58-year-old Raymond Burns of New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

Officials say two men were taken to a hospital and the other person on the boat didn’t require medical attention. The conditions of those taken to a hospital weren’t immediately available.

The state agency is leading the investigation and recovery effort.

