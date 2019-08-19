MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — A new football field in the Sto-Rox School District is being opened tonight and the Steelers helped fund the project.

Sto-Rox High School is preparing to open their brand new field after working for nearly three years to raise funds for a $720,000 surface. They received a $200,000 NFL grant through the Steelers and the state provided $100,000.

The field is considered a community field, although it will be primarily used by the football team, it will be opened to other groups and teams.

“It’s just intended for the school district, but for the community as a whole also,” said Sto-Rox Superintendent Frank Dalmas. “So we’re looking forward to that opportunity and to enliven the community, enliven McKees Rocks and Stowe Township and come back to where we used to be a school district and a community. As the saying goes, ‘It starts with the field.'”

Dalmas made clear no tax dollars were used to fund the project.

Franco Harris will be on hand for the opening along with the Viking football team tonight at 6:30.

The Vikings will play their first game on the field Friday night.