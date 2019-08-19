PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday’s high hit 89 degrees, but we could get a surprising break from the heat today with highs now expected to be in the mid-80s.
The hot is set to return Tuesday though with highs in the upper 80s.
A cool front then slides through on Wednesday, bringing the best rain chance of the week. Highs are expected in the 70s for both Thursday and Friday.
For today, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says it looks like we have already seen our best chance for rain, but showers are possible along I-80 this afternoon.
Smiley is dropping today’s high to 84. We should be back near 90 degrees on Tuesday with highs only reaching the mid-80s on Wednesday due to the cold front that will be in place and moving through area.
