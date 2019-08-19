



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Sports and Exhibition Authority has terminated the employment of their now former Controller Sharon Mink for an unauthorized wire transfer.

In July, the authority learned from a press release from The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Officer that Mink had been charged with stealing $319,819 from her prior employer.

The SEA then placed Mink on unpaid leave and an audit revealed she made an unauthorized wire transfer of $21,350 in April of 2018.

As of August 16, 2019, the SEA passed this information along to the District Attorney’s office and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

The SEA said in a release they will “aggressively pursue, by all legal means, recoupment of the monies.”

Since the discovery of the wire transfer, the SEA has implemented a new accounting software that requires approval for transfers via a secure electronic system instead of a hand-written note. The new system also requires approvals to be made with the second set of approval through the bank’s secure electronic systems.