Filed Under:Attempted Homicide, Dylan Parker, Fayette County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Robbery, State Police, Uniontown


UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State Police in Uniontown are searching for a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred on Aug. 18.

Dylan Parker is wanted for criminal attempted homicide that stemmed from a robbery on Sunday morning around 6:00 in Georges Township.

The 17-year-old Parker is being charged as an adult in this case.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 223-5200.

