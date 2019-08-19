UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State Police in Uniontown are searching for a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred on Aug. 18.
State Police Uniontown is searching for Dylan Parker. He is wanted for criminal attempt homicide stemming from a robbery that occurred on 08/18/19. Parker is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police or crime stoppers pic.twitter.com/NLpfz2GNMo
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) August 19, 2019
Dylan Parker is wanted for criminal attempted homicide that stemmed from a robbery on Sunday morning around 6:00 in Georges Township.
The 17-year-old Parker is being charged as an adult in this case.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 223-5200.
