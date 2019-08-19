Comments
BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) – A SWAT team is on the scene in Beaver County and a shelter in place has been issued in the surrounding area.
SWAT officers are by the American Legion in Baden, Beaver County on State Street.
The intersection of Harmony Road and State Street is currently being blocked off by police.
The 911 dispatcher has told everyone in the surrounding block of 263 State Street to shelter in place.
