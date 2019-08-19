



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators say a 6-year-old boy is to blame for an apartment building fire that left more than 70 people homeless in West Oakland.

The five-alarm fire broke out just after 2 p.m. Saturday and rekindled Sunday afternoon, destroying the 48-unit apartment building along De Ruad Street.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, fire investigators say the boy admitted to using matches to light a fire in the laundry room of a second-floor apartment.

Authorities say no charges will be filed against the boy.

However, they are referring his family to the Allegheny County Child Line, in order for him to get the help that he needs.

Many of the residents are being sheltered by the Red Cross at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones described the situation as “a very stubborn fire in a very large and old building.” Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital while battling the fire. One was treated for smoke inhalation and the other had unknown injuries.

The building has been condemned.

