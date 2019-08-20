CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Clairton Police are investigating multiple car break-ins.

According to the Clairton Police Department on Facebook, two cars have been broken into and there were three other recent attempts.

North Eighth Street, Gary Avenue, Lafayette Drive, Mitchell Avenue and Large Avenue have recently been targeted by a group of males.

Police say two to five people ranging from ages 13 to 20 have been spotted walking around neighborhoods and breaking into cars.

All the vehicles that had been broken into were unlocked. The break-ins happen both at night and during the day, and police say there is no specific pattern.

On Facebook, police remind residents to lock their cars and make sure to remove valuable items from inside.

If your car is broken into or you see a break-in happening, Clairton Police ask you to call 911 immediately.