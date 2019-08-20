



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You may have seen “The Golden Girls” before, but you’ve probably never seen it like this.

“That Golden Girls Show,” a puppet parody of the iconic sitcom, is coming to the Byham Theater this fall.

The 90-minute show will follow the hijinks of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia in puppet-form.

“Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series,” the show’s website says.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale this Friday. They can be purchased on the Cultural Trust’s website.

The show will run from Friday, Oct. 11 until Oct. 12.