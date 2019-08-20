Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Moon Township Police Department is warning residents of a recent scam.
The department announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that they have received complaints involving people posing as law enforcement officers and attempting to scam money.
The authorities said the individual says they have information on a loved one or family member.
The scam is targeting the elderly.
The department said one victim was defrauded of a “substantial” sum.
You must log in to post a comment.