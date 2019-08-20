PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Construction crews began repairing Nadine Road in Penn Hills after the area was impacted by storms in July.

Little by little, crews spent Tuesday morning removing blocks from a nearby creek before placing them onto Nadine Road.

The blocks are from the retaining wall that once stood before a storm caused it to collapse on July 12.

“I just pray there aren’t terrible rains again before they finish because it’ll just be more trouble for us,” said neighbor Nancy Phillips.

Phillips lives close to where the collapse happened.

“I’m more concerned about the wall that fell because water keeps backing up in the creek,” Phillips said. “And, of course, we are losing land.”

Officials with the Allegheny County Department of Public Works said the storms that rolled through the area in July caused a landslide, which then caused a portion of Nadine Road to collapse, overturning the wall.

Over the next two months, crews plan to remove the overturned wall, dig up the ground and build a new retaining wall. Crews will also repair the road.

Until all the work is done, the stretch of Nadine Road between Allegheny River Boulevard and Lincoln Road will continue to be closed in both directions.

“For us, it makes it very quiet,” Phillips said. “Now, we don’t have a lot of traffic going back and forth, but I know it’s a problem for the people who commute because people use that road constantly.”

Traffic is being detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard, Sandy Creek Road, Verona Road, and Lincoln Road.