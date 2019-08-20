



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man who has been spotted exposing himself multiple times in Shadyside.

According to police, there have been six sightings of the man from Aug. 11-14.

Many of those sightings have occurred in the 5800 block of Walnut Street.

The man is between 20- to 30-years-old. He stands at 5-feet-11-inches tall, has a heavy build and dark hair.

Police have issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert for people who live in the area.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520.