  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brookline, Chris Hoffman, Liberty Tunnels, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Port Authority, South Busway


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two suspects remain on the run following an extensive search Tuesday morning near the South Busway in Brookline.

According to police, the two men are accused of stealing a vehicle.

Officers stopped them near West Liberty and Pioneer Avenues, but the men then took off into a nearby wooded area.

It all started before 8 a.m.

Law enforcement officials and police K-9s combed the area of the South Busway near the Liberty Tunnels for about two-and-a-half hours without finding them. They have now called off the search.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

Police also patrolled the railway that runs alongside the South Busway.

Port Authority riders did not experience much of a delay. Officials say buses were about two to three minutes behind.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments