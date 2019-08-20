



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two suspects remain on the run following an extensive search Tuesday morning near the South Busway in Brookline.

According to police, the two men are accused of stealing a vehicle.

Officers stopped them near West Liberty and Pioneer Avenues, but the men then took off into a nearby wooded area.

It all started before 8 a.m.

Law enforcement officials and police K-9s combed the area of the South Busway near the Liberty Tunnels for about two-and-a-half hours without finding them. They have now called off the search.

Police also patrolled the railway that runs alongside the South Busway.

Port Authority riders did not experience much of a delay. Officials say buses were about two to three minutes behind.

