



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s only hot and muggy right now, but once the sun goes down the chance for storms will go up.

Right now, parts of Lawrence County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ellwood City PA, New Beaver PA, Ellport PA until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/zvd1zgEsHC — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 20, 2019

Ellwood City, New Beaver and Ellport are affected by the watch. High winds and hail are possible.

Warm and muggy conditions will continue late this afternoon and this evening.

For the rest of the daylight hours, only spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Tonight though, more scattered thunderstorms are expected, and a couple of these could pack damaging winds.

Showers and storms will remain scattered around the area overnight and into early Wednesday afternoon. That’s when this activity will begin to taper off.

While a spotty shower is not out of the question through early Thursday, the general trend will be for drier, cooler air to take over the area. This will lead us to a few days that will end up well below average.

Highs Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expected to stay in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Get that pumpkin spice ready! These days are expected to stay dry, too.

Temperatures warm back up to average next week, with showers and thunderstorms.